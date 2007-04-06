Action News 5 announces Back to Basics: A "Taking Back Our Neighborhoods" Town Hall Meeting hosted by Joe Birch, Tuesday, April 10th at 8:00 pm. The program will air live on WMC-TV and stream live on wmctv.com.

“We made a promise to our viewers to take an aggressive role in fighting Mid-South crime and now we are living up to that commitment,” said Action News 5 Anchor Joe Birch.

Back to Basics: A "Taking Back Our Neighborhoods" Town Hall Meeting will feature a panel of experts focusing on personal safety, safety in the home and safety in Mid-South neighborhoods.



“We asked our viewers to send in their concerns and the response was overwhelming,” said Joe Birch. “Finding solutions is what this is all about, we’ll answer viewer questions live on the air.”

Taking Back Our Neighborhoods is a commitment to our viewers from Action News 5. The campaign focuses on Town Hall Meetings, going to other cities in search of crime fighting techniques that work and helping local community groups that are making a difference.



