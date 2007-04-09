Jury being picked for trial of John Ford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A jury is being chosen in Memphis to hear the federal corruption case against former state Senator John Ford.

One hundred people were called as potential jurors. Court officials will seat 12 jurors and four alternates.

Jury selection is expected to take two days.

The 64-year-old Ford is one of five current or former state lawmakers charged in the Tennessee Waltz investigation. He is accused of taking $55,000 in bribes from E-Cycle Management, which was allegedly in the business of buying and reselling used government computers.

The jury in U.S. District Court will hear several secretly recorded audio tapes of Ford's conversations with undercover agents and see at least two video clips of him stuffing his pockets with cash.

