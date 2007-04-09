12 jurors seated in Ford case; Attorneys to finish off jury selection Tuesday

After a day of often quiet negotations between prosecutors and John Ford's defense attorney, the group appears to have identified a primarily white female jury.

With 12 jurors selected, they plan to return Tuesday morning to select four alternates.

The stage is set for a compelling courtroom drama.

The day of of trial procedure however was anything but compelling. Attorneys made sure would-be jurors clearly understood instructions that they would be required to leave their prejudices at the door and that any pre-conceptions would also damage their ability to objectively judge John Ford's guilt or innocence.

Jurors were eliminated because they felt they couldn't sit in judgment of another or because they knew John Ford personally.

"Let's make John Ford a person," Ford's lawyer Mike Scholl challenged the jury box, pointing out how difficult it could be for them to view Ford as an ordinary person, not the larger-than-life character Scholl says he has become after years of media attention.

Jury selection resumes Tuesday morning at 9:30 am.

