Firearms expert testifies in Winkler murder trial

Firearms were the focus of Saturday's testimony in the Mary Winkler murder trial.

Matthew Winkler's father and grandmother listened as a prosecutor firearms expert talked about the number of steel pellets found inside Winkler's body.

"In his back there were 77 pellets found in Matthew Winkler's body," says TBI Firearms Expert Steve Scott.

Scott told jurors Matthew Winkler was shot a distance of 2.5 to 7 feet away. He also said the gun used to shoot Matthew works.

He testified the bullet left a figure eight hole in one of the shirts Wikler was wearing.

Scott adds, "the diameter one inch by one and a half and the bottom half one inch."

Scott also told the court that guns are dangersous if they are in the hands of people who don't know how to use them.

"Even he said the gun went off accidentally when he was testing it," says Winkler Attorney Leslie Ballin.

Prosecutors say they hope to wrap up their case on Monday.

They plan to call several more witnesses including the Winkler's 9-year- old-daughter.

