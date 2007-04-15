Police nab Marshall County murder suspect

Two people are now in custody in connection with Saturday's murder in Marshall County, Mississippi.

Police caught up with Anthony Green and Angie Jones in Memphis at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Getwell and Elliston.

Green is charged with capital murder and Jones with aggravated assault.

Investigators say Saturday afternoon, Jones threw gasoline on Reamus Williams as he was smoking a cigarette at a home in the Watson Community, south of Byhalia.

Then officials say Green stabbed both Williams and Tolbert Sholar.

The home on Woods Road was on fire when Marshall County Sheriff's investigators arrived.

Williams was last in critical condition at the MED. Sholar died at the scene.

Sholar was Rosetta Webb's neighbor.

"This is the first time something like this happened around here," says Webb.

And neighbors hope it's the last time. They say it will be hard to sleep at night.

Webb adds, "I feel bad. Just feel some kind of bad. It hurt me too," says Webb. "I see him every day. I fed him like he was one of my sons."

Police believe robbery was the motive and say more charges could be filed.