A list of some of the victims of the shootings at Virginia Tech

Killed:

- Ross Abdallah Alameddine, 20, of Saugus, Mass., according to

his mother, Lynnette Alameddine.

- Christopher James Bishop, 35, according to Darmstadt

University of Technology in Germany, where he helped run an

exchange program.

- Ryan Clark, 22, of Martinez, Ga., biology and English major,

according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins.

- Jocelyne Couture-Nowak, a French instructor, according to her

husband, Jerzy Nowak, the head of the horticulture department at

Virginia Tech.

- Daniel Perez Cueva, 21, killed in his French class, according

to his mother, Betty Cueva, of Peru.

- Kevin Granata, age unknown, engineering science and mechanics

professor, according to Ishwar K. Puri, the head of the engineering

science and mechanics department.

- Caitlin Hammaren, 19, of Westtown, N.Y., a sophomore majoring

in international studies and French, according to Minisink Valley,

N.Y., school officials who spoke with Hammaren's family.

- Jeremy Herbstritt, 27, of Bellefonte, Pa., according to Penn

State University, his alma mater and his father's employer.

- Emily Jane Hilscher, a 19-year-old freshman from Woodville,

according to Rappahannock County Administrator John W. McCarthy, a

family friend.

- Jarrett L. Lane, according to Riffe's Funeral Service Inc. in

Narrows, Va.

- Matthew J. La Porte, 20, a freshman from Dumont, N.J.,

according to Dumont Police Chief Brian Venezio.

- Liviu Librescu, 76, engineering science and mathematics

lecturer, according to Puri.

- G.V. Loganathan, 51, civil and environmental engineering

professor, according to his brother G.V. Palanivel.

- Daniel O'Neil, 22, according to close friend Steve Craveiro

and according to Eric Cardenas of Connecticut College, where

O'Neil's father, Bill, is director of major gifts.

- Juan Ramon Ortiz, a 26-year-old graduate student in

engineering from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, according to his wife,

Liselle Vega Cortes.

- Mary Karen Read, 19, of Annandale, Va. according to her aunt,

Karen Kuppinger, of Rochester, N.Y.

- Reema J. Samaha, 18, a freshman from Centreville, Va.,

according to her family.

