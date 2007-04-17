A list of some of the victims of the shootings at Virginia Tech

Killed:
- Ross Abdallah Alameddine, 20, of Saugus, Mass., according to
his mother, Lynnette Alameddine.
- Christopher James Bishop, 35, according to Darmstadt
University of Technology in Germany, where he helped run an
exchange program.
- Ryan Clark, 22, of Martinez, Ga., biology and English major,
according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins.
- Jocelyne Couture-Nowak, a French instructor, according to her
husband, Jerzy Nowak, the head of the horticulture department at
Virginia Tech.
- Daniel Perez Cueva, 21, killed in his French class, according
to his mother, Betty Cueva, of Peru.
- Kevin Granata, age unknown, engineering science and mechanics
professor, according to Ishwar K. Puri, the head of the engineering
science and mechanics department.
- Caitlin Hammaren, 19, of Westtown, N.Y., a sophomore majoring
in international studies and French, according to Minisink Valley,
N.Y., school officials who spoke with Hammaren's family.
- Jeremy Herbstritt, 27, of Bellefonte, Pa., according to Penn
State University, his alma mater and his father's employer.
- Emily Jane Hilscher, a 19-year-old freshman from Woodville,
according to Rappahannock County Administrator John W. McCarthy, a
family friend.
- Jarrett L. Lane, according to Riffe's Funeral Service Inc. in
Narrows, Va.
- Matthew J. La Porte, 20, a freshman from Dumont, N.J.,
according to Dumont Police Chief Brian Venezio.
- Liviu Librescu, 76, engineering science and mathematics
lecturer, according to Puri.
- G.V. Loganathan, 51, civil and environmental engineering
professor, according to his brother G.V. Palanivel.
- Daniel O'Neil, 22, according to close friend Steve Craveiro
and according to Eric Cardenas of Connecticut College, where
O'Neil's father, Bill, is director of major gifts.
- Juan Ramon Ortiz, a 26-year-old graduate student in
engineering from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, according to his wife,
Liselle Vega Cortes.
- Mary Karen Read, 19, of Annandale, Va. according to her aunt,
Karen Kuppinger, of Rochester, N.Y.
- Reema J. Samaha, 18, a freshman from Centreville, Va.,
according to her family.
(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
