Six homes on fire just south of downtown Memphis

Firefighters say six homes are on fire near the intersection of Lucy and Latham.

It began less than an hour ago.

The initial call came in as a house fire but the situation apparently evolved quickly as the fire spread to surrounding homes and an apartment building.

There is no word on injures or on what may have caused it.

It started around 3:45 am.

Stay tuned to Action News 5 and WMCTV.COM for the latest on this developing story.