Ford attorney argues witness was willing to take bribe

Many of John Ford's supporters share his opinion about the government's case.
"Everybody up their on the side of the FBI were blatant liars. They admit they lie, lie, lie," says supporter Vera Redwing Lewis.
FBI informant Tim Willis is an admitted liar. He got in bed with the feds to get out of trouble for lying to a grand jury. Who's to say he wouldn't lie again?
That's what defense attorney Mike Scholl planted in the minds of the jury late Thursday. He quizzed Tim Willis about a meeting he supposedly had after John Ford and others were indicted in May of 2005.
Scholl asked if Willis went to Wendell's Restaurant on South Main and talked to owner Wendell Price about the case and the amount of money it would take for him not to show up in court. Scholl suggested Willis actually wrote a dollar figure on a napkin for Price, indicating how much it would cost for him to disappear.
Willis emphatically denied the meeting took place.
In other testimony, Willis's fear of John Ford was somewhat supported. While FBI agent Kristi Chatham was on the stand, photos of John Ford's office were shown. Discovered on the day a search warrant was executed in Ford's downtown office was a loaded .357 Magnum.
Chatham testified that another unloaded handgun was found on a shelf. Ford's attorney got the FBI agent to admit they did not go to Ford's office looking for a weapon. In fact, they failed to find one big thing they were looking for: a Rolex watch.
Ford wouldn't answer questions after court.
He only said goodbye before his daughter whisked him away.
The government is expected to call at least four witnesses Friday.
Click here to email Jason Miles.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>