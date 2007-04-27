Jury resumes work today in John Ford corruption trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A jury in Memphis resumed deliberations today in the bribery and extortion trial of former state Senator John Ford.

Yesterday they deliberated for a second day and then went home without a verdict. They did ask the judge for wording on the extortion charge.

Ford is accused of taking $55,000 dollars in bribes from undercover FBI agents in return for legislative favors.

If convicted, the 64-year-old Ford might spend the rest of his life in jail.

During the trial, prosecutors played video clips of eight separate meetings at which Ford was seen accepting stacks of cash.

But Ford's lawyers claim their client was being paid as a business consultant.

The FBI created a bogus company as a tool for investigating allegations of public corruption. The investigation called Tennessee Waltz resulted in indictments against five current or former state legislators.

Overall, the investigation has led to indictments against eleven defendants, including several local officials in Memphis and Chattanooga.

