Every Thursday on Action News 5 At 10:00 and here on WMCTV.com, watch Restaurant Scorecard. You'll find out which restaurants scored low and which made the High 5 list.

We'll take you inside the kitchens of restaurants that didn't fare so well on their inspections. This is the managers' opportunity to show you the problems are fixed and win back your trust and your business.

If a restaurant won't let our camera in, we'll let you know.

Scores included in our weekly report are those of eateries open to the general public.

On this page you'll find links to information about restaurants in the Mid-South and how to look up scores for your favorite restaurants.

Links:

Click here for Tennessee Restaurant Scores

Click here for Mississippi Restaurant Scores

Click here for Arkansas Restaurant Information

Click here for Missouri Health Information