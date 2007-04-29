Mary Winkler's attorneys file for diversion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. Attorneys for Mary Winkler want her conviction wiped from her record.

Winkler was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her minister husband.

Memphis television station WHBQ reported yesterday that her defense team has filed paperwork asking for judicial diversion.

The 33-year-old Winkler currently is free on $750,000 bond and awaiting sentencing.

Voluntary manslaughter carries a three to six year sentence, but diversion could allow Winkler to serve her sentence on probation.

It also could expunge the conviction from her record.

Mary Winkler's husband Matthew was the 31-year-old preacher at the Fourth Street Church of Christ in Selmer. He was found in the church parsonage fatally shot in his back in March 2006.

Mary Winkler told jurors that her husband abused her physically and sexually. But she said she did not pull the trigger and the shotgun went off accidentally as she pointed it at him.

