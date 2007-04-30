EXCLUSIVE: John Ford juror talks to Action News 5

One of the jurors that convicted former State Senator John Ford of bribery is talking only to Action News 5.
We are protecting the juror's face and image because she's concerned about revealing her identity. We will, for the sake of this story, call her Jane.
For the first time, we get an inside look into the jury and what happened in deliberations.
The jury agreed to not talk with the press about what happened but one juror has changed her mind because she feels the public has a right to know.
Jane says she's unhappy the jury could not reach a verdict on the extortion charge. She says the jury decided the bribery and witness intimidation counts pretty quickly.
"That only took us a few hours. There was several tapes between L.C. Mcneil and Mr. Ford and the meetings and and of course the payoffs," said Jane.
But it was the first count of extortion that took up the majority of time- more than two days of deliberations when they first took the vote.
"We didn't come to a decision. I would have liked a decision."
She said there was a 10-2 vote. Ten guilty and two jurors not guilty. The two refused to budge and it led to a mistrial of the first count.
"To me what was shown as far as evidence was not acted upon," Jane explained. "I just wanted everybody to agree for it to be a unanimous decision by all of us."
When asked what she thought of Ford, Jane said, " he loved wine, women and high times."
Meanwhile, Ford has several court dates in the coming months.
Thursday, Ford must report in Nashville. There, he faces six felony counts accusing him of concealing $800,000 in kickbacks from state contractors.
Ford is scheduled for sentencing in his bribery conviction July 31st. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for that charge.
Click here to email Andrew Douglas.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>