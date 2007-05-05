Students honor beloved teacher at Bolton High School prom

Students at one Mid-South high school are honoring the memory of a teacher they lost this year.

Bolton High School teacher Ashley Scott died Thanksgiving. Police say, at the hands of her own husband.

As Bolton High students attend their prom, they're carrying the spirit of their beloved teacher with them.

Bolton High School students are excited about prom but they're not forgetting the teacher who should have been celebrating with them. They're remembering Scott and the message her absence sends.

As students stepped out of limos at their prom, they had one thing in common. They wore pink boas, pink dresses, pink ties and even pink sneakers.

"It's for Ms. Scott. Pink was her favorite color so everyone who wears pink is representing Ms. Scott," says student Andrew King.

Students and faculty were all decked out in honor of Ashley Scott, a beloved English teacher police say was beaten to death by her husband.

Tennessee State Representative Jim Coley taught at Bolton with Scott for three years. He helped push a resolution through the General Assembly honoring Scott's life and service to her students.

"I think she really had a love and affection for children and she transmitted that every day in her class," says Coley.

Students say Ashley Scott looked forward to being on the prom planning committee each year.

This year, school administrators hope her seat at the table will serve as a reminder to students that domestic violence can be deadly.

As part of that resolution, there will be a 5k race in the fall in honor of Ashley Scott. Proceeds will go to Domestic Abuse prevention.

Jeffrey Scott is charged with the murder of his wife, Ashley.

He is out on bond and under house arrest while he awaits trial. No date has been set.

And Ashley Scott's autopsy has not yet been released.

