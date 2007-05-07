Smoke blurs skyline near airport following fire at business

A two-alarm fire sent plumes of smoke into the sky Monday morning at the Lawrence Tile and Marble Company at Millbranch and Lochearn.

Just before 11:00 a.m., a tanker truck full of resin stopped to make its monthly delivery.

Reports indicated some fluid leaked from a delivery hose and caught fire, apparently from the building's heating and air system.

Police had to closed down streets near the scene. A strong chemical odor was present near the fire.

You could see the smoke for miles in the air, but down on the ground workers like Darron Stewart could hardly see anything at all.

"I just knew it was the end, anything like that," says Stewart.

"The resin truck pulled up, shot resin up this thing we got in there," says Stewart. "Next five minutes everything was on fire."

Firefighters arrived on the scene just one minute after getting the 911 call.

They doused the building with water trying to prevent anything else inside the warehouse from igniting.

"In the building we had resin, isotone, isopropyl alcohol. None of these products have any significant health hazards monitoring air quality," says Ronald Brown with Memphis Fire Department.

All 25 employees inside at the time got out safely.