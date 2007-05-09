Meet Action News 5's Dave Brown

Dave Brown is Weather Director and chief weathercaster for WMC-TV, a position he has held since May 1977. Prior to coming to TV5, he was with WHBQ-TV, Memphis for 13 years and hometown radio stations during high school in Trenton, Tennessee.

In all, Dave's broadcast career spans over four decades.

Dave proudly holds seals of approval from the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

On May 30, 1997, Dave’s daughter, Stefanie Brown Kuehl, his 6-month old granddaughter, Zadie and his unborn grandson, Thomas were struck and killed by a drunk driver. Since that time, Dave has delivered the message against drunk driving in over 200 speeches to civic clubs, schools, churches and community events in four states.

Dave is a member of MADD and supports their nationwide efforts.

Dave and his wife Margaret have two other daughters, and four other grandchildren.