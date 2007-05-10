'The Weather Man' -viewer submitted story

May 2007 | Shelia Sipes wrote:

Here is the story I found that my son, Tristan Sipes, now 23 wrote when he was in the second grade. We get a big kick out of reading this even now. Tristan can't believe he actually wrote this.

Dave has been a part of my family for many years. He is the only weather man that we watch.

I hope he enjoys this little story.

Shelia Sipes

Tristan Ryan Sipes

"The Weather Man"

One day I was walking to the store. I looked up. The clouds looked perfect. I went in the store. I got some food. When i came out their was a face in the clouds. People thaught it was Dave Brown. It wasn't. I yelled what is your name. He anserwed My name is God. He said: "I brought your friend back." I said, "What friend." Dave Brown you know the weather man. I didn't know he died. Well I brought him back to life. Why? He dose the weather. Why don't you do that to other people. I done that to him because he is your weather man. So nothing else ever happend agian.

The End

Click here to see the original hand-written version of Tristan's story.