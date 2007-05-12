Flea market, mule parade said to be terrorism targets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. The Sweetwater Flea Market and the annual Mule Day Parade in Columbia have ended up on a national Homeland Security database of places vulnerable to terror attacks. The database was criticized this week by the Homeland Security Department's internal watchdog as faulty.

It left some local officials in Tennessee puzzled --- and a bit amused.

Dave Mitchell, director of Homeland Security for Tennessee, offered no explanation except that the mule parade and flea market fit the criteria and were suggested by local governments.

There are 975 Tennessee listings on the database, and 77-thousand nationally.