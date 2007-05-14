Family of executed man doesn't want autopsy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal judge today will hold a hearing on what will happen to the body of a death row inmate executed last week.

The family of Philip Workman doesn't want his body to go through an autopsy and will be requesting that the state release his body.

Workman was executed early Wednesday morning for the shooting death of a Memphis police officer in 1981.

State and federal courts rejected his attorneys' pleas for more time to examine the state's newly revised execution protocols.

U.S. District Judge Todd Campbell will determine whether the state will be allowed to perform an autopsy.

Five days prior to the scheduled execution, Campbell gave Workman a temporary restraining order halting the execution.

But his order was later vacated by the 6th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

