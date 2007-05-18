Former Shelby Co. administrator gets 33 months in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The former chief administrator for the Shelby County Commission drew a sentence of almost three years in prison Friday on a bribery and extortion conviction.
Calvin Williams was convicted in January of taking a $1,500 payoff to influence the awarding of a community development grant.
Williams drew the attention of investigators when he was suspected of seeking a kickback on a $100,000 development grant from an FBI informant who also helped federal agents on the undercover operation called Tennessee Waltz.
Tennessee Waltz, which focused on an FBI front company called E-Cycle Management, led to bribery and extortion indictments against 11 people, including five current or former state lawmakers.
None of the other Tennessee Waltz defendants were accused of illegal involvement with Williams, nor were the charges against him related to E-Cycle.
The investigation leading to Williams' indictment was conducted, however, by agents who worked on Tennessee Waltz. The Bureau of Prisons will decide where Williams will serve his 33 months in prison.
No deadline for that decision was announced at his sentencing by Judge Samuel "Hardy" Mays.
(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
