YOUR TURN: Ryan Hamlin says our coverage on handguns was "ridiculous"

This week's Your Turn segment goes to Ryan Hamlin.

Hamlin wrote to say that he thought our recent coverage on handguns was ridiculous.

The stories he took exception to were about the number of Shelby County residents licensed to carry handguns and a proposed law which would allow people to bring guns into parks. Hamlin said we over dramatized the issue.

In his words:

You pointed out twice that Shelby County has the highest number of registered guns owners in the state. You should also mention that we have by far the highest crime rate in the state. How many crimes are committed by owners of legally registered and licensed guns? Do you think that law abiding citizens carrying guns is really an issue? Please research and find a crime committed by a person with a permit to carry.

