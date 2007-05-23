Memphis zoo: Ultrasound confirms panda pregnancy

The watch is over after a major announcement from the Memphis Zoo. Ya Ya is pregnant, an ultrasound confirmed at 2:30 today.

It was believed Ya Ya was in the late stages of her pregnancy. It turns out, she's in the early stages of pregnancy.

Chuck Brady, the CEO of the Memphis Zoo, says it'll be another 30 to 45 days before Ya Ya delivers the baby panda.

Brady says the baby is about the size of a peanut right now.

They did not see a heartbeat in today's ultrasound. They hope to in the next few days.

Also, as of now, Ya Ya is not having twins as previously thought.

They only saw one sac in her uterus. Ya Ya is currently on 24-hour watch.

"It's in the early stages. It's risky. It's wonderful news, but we have to keep our fingers crossed and do everything we can to make sure the pregnancy is successful," said Brady.

Ya Ya was artificially inseminated for the first time in January, and it's rare she got pregnant the first time.

In fact, it's just rare for Pandas to reproduce at all. That's why they're an endangered species.

There are only 8 to 10 births a year worldwide.

Below is the news release from the Memphis Zoo:

MEMPHIS ZOO DETECTS GIANT PANDA FETUS DURING ULTRASOUND



MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An ultrasound on the Memphis Zoo's female giant panda

Ya Ya this afternoon showed that she is pregnant. A giant panda fetus

was detected in the womb.



"We are excited about the results of Ya Ya's latest ultrasound," said

Memphis Zoo President and CEO Chuck Brady. "Things couldn't be going any

better, but we are also still aware that she is at a critical point in

her pregnancy."



The ultrasound provided positive identification of one embryonic sac

that contains a panda fetus. The 25-minute procedure also revealed that

the cub appears to be growing well.



Dr. George Flynn, a friend of the Zoo and leading expert in the field of

ultrasound technologies and procedures, performed the procedure.



The cub will likely be born by the end of June.



Ya Ya, the Memphis Zoo's 6-year-old female panda, has been showing

behavior typical of pregnancy in weeks past. Her appetite has decreased,

she has been more restless and irritable, and she has spent more time in

seclusion.



Zoo staff now monitors Ya Ya 24 hours a day. She is in her maternity den

and has access to her dayroom, or on-exhibit area. She will continue to

receive 24-hour support by Zoo staff throughout the term of her

pregnancy.



Closer to the birth of the cub, Ya Ya will likely spend a lot more time

alone and settle into the "tree" in her maternity den. The tree, which

is equipped with an infrared camera, is a replica of where a giant panda

would give birth in the wild.



When the cub is born, the mother and cub will be off exhibit in the

maternity den for three to four months. The Memphis Zoo would work

closely with China to plan the naming ceremony when the cub turns 100

days old.



The only way Ya Ya and her cub will be viewed will be on the panda Web

cam at memphiszoo.org and on live monitors in the Zoo's CHINA exhibit.



