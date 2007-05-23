Fake NYC firefighter convicted in assault of woman

NEW YORK (AP) - Former fashion writer Peter Braunstein was convicted today in New York of charges that he sexually abused a woman for almost 13 hours in 2005.

Braunstein, who was caught in Memphis, had posed as a firefighter to bluff his way into her Manhattan apartment.

A jury needed less than four hours to convict the 43-year-old Braunstein. He was convicted of kidnapping, burglary, sex abuse and robbery charges.

He was acquitted of an arson charge. Braunstein's lawyers did not dispute that he carried out the attack, but said he was so mentally ill that he was unable to form the intent to be held criminally responsible for the crimes.

