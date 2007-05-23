Man jumps to his death after fleeing West Memphis Police

A suspect died Wednesday night near West Memphis after fleeing from police.

West Memphis Police were chasing the suspect, Gary Williams of West Memphis, in a van on I-55 late Wednesday when he stopped on a railroad overpass about a mile west of the Tennessee state line. When Williams attempted to flee his vehicle, he jumped off the overpass and fell to his death.

"The officers actually saw him go over the passenger seat and out the passenger's side window over the guardrail," said Mike Allen, Assistant Chief of the West Memphis Police Department. "It's probably 50 to 60 feet down."

Investigators said the suspect may have not known how far the drop actually was.

Authorities questioned two people who were passengers in the van during the pursuit.

