Fire destroys expensive East Memphis home

A police officer looks on as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

A massive fire destroyed a large home near White Station and Poplar early Friday morning.

It took fire crews nearly an hour to knock down the blaze, which had engulfed more than half the home before they arrived.

Firefighters at the scene said the home was for sale, and no one was currently living inside.

Flames from the fire lit up the Friday morning sky, and could be seen for miles around.

Investigators said they have not yet determined what caused the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries.

