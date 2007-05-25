Memphis Police investigate Friday morning shooting

The shooting happened just before 7:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Merchant.

Memphis Police are investigation a Friday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The shooting happened just before 7:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Merchant.

According to investigators, the victim was found lying in a driveway, between two houses, underneath a table. Police discovered shell casings a half a block away.



A witness, who did not want to be identified, said it all happened quickly. "I didn't hear no screech, like a car going off, or no one running off, or yelling, or anything," the witness said. "All I heard was when he was telling me to help him, and so all I could do to help him was to call 911."

Police currently do not have anyone in custody, and are still looking for witnesses. If you have any information about the shooting that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to contact Ursula Madden by email.