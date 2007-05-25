MY TURN: Fight DUI on dangerous weekend

As we gear-up for summer and the Memorial Day holiday, we want to take this opportunity to review an issue that's important to all of us here at WMC-TV5 .

We're asking you to do everything you can to prevent people from drinking and driving over the summer holidays. Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day are holidays for patriotism and relaxation, but they're also a time when too many people choose to drink and drive.

The jump in DUI accidents during this period is so striking that it has been referred to as the "100 Deadly Days of Summer."

Specifically, the Memorial Day weekend is one of the deadliest holidays for alcohol-related traffic deaths.

If you plan to party this Memorial Day weekend, please designate a non-drinking driver to help ensure that you, your friends and your loved ones enjoy a safe and happy holiday.

