YOUR TURN: Paige Copeland says crimefighting starts with the young

This week's Your Turn segment goes to Paige Copeland.

Copeland is a 21-year-old student who is planning to attend the University of Memphis. Like many of us, she is very concerned about the Memphis crime problem, especially crime involving young people.

In her words:

I think that the "Taking Back Our Neighborhoods" plan is a great start, but I believe now that we should begin taking back our youth. Some of the crimes that have been reported lately have been believed to be caused by young gang members. Gang members and troubled youth will only cause more problems for us in the years ahead. I understand that with a large community and limited resources, reaching out to 100% of the youth in Shelby County is virtually impossible, but we must try.

