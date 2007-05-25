Clayton Smart extradited to Shelby County

The man behind the Forest Hill Cemetery Controversy is back in Tennessee.

Former Forest Hill owner Clayton Smart left the Okmulgee Oklahoma Jail around 2:00 Friday afternoon and was booked into the Shelby County Jail late Friday night.

District Attorney Bill Gibbons said Smart would make his first Shelby County court appearance sometime next week.

Smart is accused of stealing millions of dollars from 13,000 families pre-paid funeral policies.

Besides Oklahoma and Tennessee, Smart also faces charges in Michigan. Gibbons pledged to work with Michigan officials to make sure Smart was able to appear in court in Michigan to answer any charges he faces there.

