Suspect wanted for deadly shooting dies in fatal crash

Two people were shot, one fatally, at the Kawasaki dealership in Bartlett.

The suspect died after fleeing from authorities in his car.

A suspect wanted for a deadly shooting at a Mid-South business died after fleeing from authorities and crashing his car Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, Bartlett Police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Kawasaki dealership at Elmore and Summer in Bartlett.

The suspect, 17-year old Dexter Brown, was a customer who was apparently waiting to pick up a motorcycle from the dealership. Brown shot two employees, killing one. A male victim was shot and killed. The other victim, a female, had non-critical injuries.

Lt. Rory Mack of the Bartlett Police Department said the motive for the shooting was unknown. "(He) had been in the store pretty much all day," Mack said, "and for some unknown reason, pulled out a weapon and opened fire on the employees."

After the shooting, Brown fled from Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies, driving his car up Highway 70, eventually crashing near Highway 385 in Arlington.

"He went off the roadway, traveled down a field several hundred yards, and all was well until he got into an embankment," said Shelby County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Steve Shular. "His vehicle hit an embankment, which caused his vehicle to go airborne and flip upside down."

According to Shular, there was no chase, rather, Brown panicked when he saw deputies and flipped the car on his own.

Brown's family had no comment Tuesday night.