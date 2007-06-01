With the WMCTV.com Hurricane Tracker, you can keep tabs on all the major storms of the 2007 hurricane season!

How to use:

The tracker has “Google Map” style pan and zoom capability by dragging on a point within the map or by using the compass style points on the left. When there are active storms, the largest most active will appear in the tracker by default. An archive of storms from 2003 to 2007 is also available. Storm details will appear on right.

Clicking the play button will set the storm in motion along its track. You will notice black dots along the path. Those are clickable points revealing information about the storm at that point.

Current storms in the tracker have satellite imagery available as an overlay. Click on the View tab to turn that on. Archive storms do not have archived satellite imagery.