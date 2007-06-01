YOUR TURN: Mark Vines has a plea for new anti-crime laws

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Mark Vines. Vines is concerned that Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen is not supporting new anti-crime proposals that have been championed by prosecutors and police officials. Vines is worried about the impact crime is having on our community. In his words:

"Memphis seems to be a revolving door for these offenders. I have written Governor Bredesen to have him explain his comments as to why this legislation would be "too expensive." As you can imagine, I received no answer. Memphis is single-handedly making DeSoto County one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. That sounds pretty expensive for Memphis if you ask me. These criminals are destroying value by the millions every single day. Not only businesses are affected, but the children cannot learn in the public schools we have here because they are worried for their lives."

