Security guard finds baby left inside hot car at Memphis grocery store

A baby was left unattended inside a hot car late Tuesday afternoon at a Kroger grocery store on Kirby.

According to police, a security guard saw the three month old baby inside the car and was able to get it out. The guard went inside the store, called the police, and paged family members.

A Memphis Fire Department official said authorities had not yet determined how long the baby was left inside the car before it was found.

The baby was taken to Methodist LeBonheur hospital in Germantown in non-critical condition.

Authorities have not yet said whether the baby is a boy or a girl.

