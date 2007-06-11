YOUR TURN: Sean Cline's complaint about the LeMoyne-Owen bailout

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Sean Cline. Cline wrote in to oppose the multi-million dollar contribution made by the City of Memphis to LeMoyne-Owen College. Cline says that he is glad the city is willing to help the college, but he thinks the donation is too large considering the city’s other needs. In his words:

"My first thought would have been to split the $3 million up between the police and fire department for raises. They are the ones out putting there lives on the lines every day to serve the community. I guess what I am trying to say is that if the city has an extra $3 million they can just throw around, then maybe it needs to be spent where the whole city can benefit, not just one small segment.

