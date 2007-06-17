MY TURN: Mary Winkler got off too easy

I'll just say it bluntly. Mary Winkler's punishment is not nearly harsh enough for the crime she committed. Winkler shot her husband in the back as he lay in bed and then, left him to die.

I don't for a minute discount the abuse that she may have endured in their marriage, but in a civilized society, our actions should have consequences. Mary Winkler had choices available to her that were better than appointing herself judge, jury and executioner in the marital dispute with her husband.

So what’s the big deal? Many people say she's not likely to kill anybody else. The big deal to me is that our nation's system of laws is weakened every time we let someone get off easy with a punishment that's not as severe as the crime. And at the other extreme, it's undermined every time we send some poor person to jail for eternity simply because he or she did not have access to a legal "dream team."

Like it or not, when our justice system fails, it fails all of us.

