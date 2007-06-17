YOUR TURN: Garry Martin wants pressure put on the preacher's family

This week's Your Turn segment goes to Garry Martin. Martin is the minister of Tiplersville Church of Christ in Mississippi. He wrote to thank Action News 5 for its coverage of the Mary Winkler trial. Winkler's deceased husband was also a Church of Christ minister.

Martin wanted us to use this case to bring a greater understanding to people about the minister’s role and also that of a minister’s wife. In his words:

"Your viewers need to understand the thinking of a minister and his wife when a marriage is not what it needs to be and why help is not often sought in such cases. Ministers and their wives are people just like everyone else. Church members should be open to helping and not putting a burden on the preacher and his wife because the minister’s family may need help from the church or some outside source. You will serve your viewers well to help them understand the verdict and the reason these kinds of tragic acts are sometimes committed."

