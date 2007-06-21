MY TURN: A great mistake, and a lame excuse

One of my favorite quotes is from the writer, Pearl S. Buck. She said, "Every great mistake has a halfway moment, a split second when it can be recalled and perhaps remedied." Her quote came to mind as we learned more about the tragic drag racing exhibition in Selmer, Tennessee last weekend.

So many people involved in this event had the opportunity to recall this "great mistake," potentially saving lives and heartache for an entire community.

A Selmer official was quoted as saying the event this year was held exactly like it has been for the past 17 years. Just think about how many really bad things happen every day in the name of the lame excuse, "Well, we’ve always done it that way."

Last Saturday night, it would have taken a bold individual to step forward and say, "This is too dangerous. Somebody might get hurt." The world needs more bold individuals.

