One week later, Herenton still believes Smith's story

The mayor called the man he thinks is behind the alleged sex plot a snake in the grass. Tonight, the alleged snake is biting back. And his first on-camera interview was with Action News 5 Reporter Jason Miles. Click here for documents, video, and more.

Some analysts believe the alleged plot against Mayor Herenton is already helping his chances this fall. One of Herenton's biggest critics is now sticking up for him. This comes after yesterday's press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A nightclub waitress claiming to be part of a plot to snag the mayor in a sex scandal was arrested Friday for smoking marijuana while on probation for an unrelated forgery conviction.

Popular morning DJ Bobby O'Jay spent most of his morning talking about the alleged plot against Mayor Willie Herenton on WDIA's morning show. "For many of us, the only way to get our opinion heard on

It's a role Mayor Herenton seized Thursday afternoon. "I stand before you today as a victim of a politically motivated conspiracy," he said during a press conference at city hall. The mayor has already

Sympathy for mayor could have impact on election

MLGW board member Nick Clark refused to speak out today about claims that Gwendolyn Smith and attorney Richard Fields met with an FBI agent at his home. The MLGW Commissioner and real estate investor

One day after Gwendolyn Smith was ordered to jail for violating probation, Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton told Action News 5 he was standing behind her story.

"Her past is her past, but from all indications of the information she has given me, unfortunately, I have come to the conclusion that they're true," he said in an interview Thursday.

Smith claims that rich Memphians, including attorney Richard Fields and MLGW board member Nick Clark, tried to blackmail Herenton by paying her to have sex with him on videotape.

It never happened.

"I have no reason to believe that Miss Smith has submitted any information to me that was not truthful," Herenton said Thursday.

In a letter mailed last week, Herenton made a plea to the nation's top law enforcement official, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, to look into the matter.

Gonzales alluded to the letter during an appearance Thursday in Oxford. "I'm aware the department has received a letter, and the letter is being reviewed by the department," he said.

Herenton said he was pleased that state officials have already made a move, by appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the claims.

"At the end of the day, if individuals have broken the law, they've breached public trust," he said. "Then I think there should be the appropriate remedies."

Unlike last week, Herenton did not name any of the alleged conspirators by name in Thursday's interview.