YOUR TURN: Jo Ann Jenkins agrees that Mary Winkler's punishment was too lenient

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Jo Ann Jenkins. Jenkins wrote us to say that she agreed with me that Mary Winkler’s punishment was too lenient. In her words:



"Your comments on Mary Winkler were right on the money. Regardless of her home life, she had the option of leaving or going to the elders with her problem. Instead, she shot her husband in cold blood while he slept and was no danger to her at all. We see drug users and petty thieves getting 10 years in prison and she gets 60 days. Something is wrong with a system that allows this to happen. She deprived three little girls of a father. It's just not right."



