Memphis Police issue City Watch Alert for missing girl and her baby

Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old girl and her two month old baby.

Police said Kianna Mason was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Brownwood, near Winchester and Millbranch.

Officials believe Mason left with her two-month-old baby, Kentavious.

Investigators said the baby may be in danger.

Kianna Mason is described as a female black, 15-years-old, 5'0, 100 pounds. She has long black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Kianna Mason or her baby, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-4559.