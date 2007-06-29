MY TURN: Public humiliation as punishment

A Memphis mom has sparked a worldwide debate on whether it appropriate to use public humiliation as a method to discipline your children.

The woman required her 13-year-old daughter to stand on a public street with a sign listing all the things she had done wrong recently. The list included failing to obey her parents, stealing, and being disrespectful. The mother said that she had tried other ways of disciplining her daughter, but without results.

As you might guess, the people who have weighed in on this topic from around the world have mixed reactions. Many people believe the punishment was cruel, and ultimately, not likely to produce the results that this parent wanted. Many others though are cheering, saying, "Right on."

As always, I'll add my two cents: It's easy to see how this type of punishment could get out of hand, and how the results could be awful. In this particular case, I have to side with the mom. If anything, we'd be living in a better community if all parents were paying this much attention to their children.

