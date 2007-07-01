UPDATED: Woman found dead after bizarre shooting near Lamar

A woman died Sunday after a bizarre shooting and car crash at Clearpool Circle and Lamar.

Memphis Police said the call originally came across Sunday evening as an vehicle accident. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot to death in her wrecked vehicle.

Moday, police said their preliminary investigation indicated Marhoni Villages, 43, was shot as she was driving northbound on Lamar approaching Getwell.

Police said a small white or silver pick-up truck had been driving beside Villages when two or three gunshots were heard. Villages drove off the road and struck a pole as the pick-up truck continued northbound on Lamar.

Police are now actively searching for the truck and its driver.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

