YOUR TURN: Clara Ann Wyrick's complaint about our coverage of the Selmer drag car crash

This week's Your Turn segment goes to Clara Ann Wyrick. Wyrick wrote to complain about our news coverage on the drag racing accident in Selmer. In her words:

"Why is WMC-TV trying to make a big deal out of the sponsors not having a parade permit? You've practically made fun of the city and mayor. Yes, maybe someone should have spoken out to stop the tire burning event, but really, would having a permit have prevented the accident from happening? Quit trying to find someone the victims' families can sue. IT WAS AN ACCIDENT and we have no idea what caused it. Occasionally, accidents happen that are no one's fault. Give it up."

