UPDATED: Two children die, others injured after boat overturns in Robco Lake

Two children died Wednesday night after a small boat carrying ten people overturned in a Memphis lake, authorities said.

There were six children and four adults aboard the boat on Robco Lake, a small residential lake in south Memphis near the Mississippi border, said Shane Walker, a watch commander for the Memphis Fire Department.

The boat began sinking about 50 yards from shore, and one of the children was missing under the water for about 30 minutes.

"They were just on the ride and it just happened so quick," said family friend Claire Christian.

Christian was with the family. She says everyone was enjoying the holiday inside and out of the home but when a group got on the lake she witnessed the unthinkable.

"The best way to describe it is like if you see something on top of water and then it goes under," added Christian.

Investigators are not sure if anyone was wearing a life jacket.

Two children in extremely critical condition were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center, while five others were hospitalized in non-critical condition.

The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital later Wednesday night, Memphis Police spokesman Sgt. Vince Higgins said.

Police identified the victims as 11-year-old Carnisha Banks and 10-year-old Karlton Parker.

The vessel was described as a jon boat, a small wooden or aluminum flat-bottomed boat generally used for fishing on calm waters. No other boats were involved, Walker said.

