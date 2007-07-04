UPDATED: Two children die, others injured after boat overturns in Robco Lake

Two children died Wednesday night after a small boat carrying ten people overturned in a Memphis lake, authorities said.
There were six children and four adults aboard the boat on Robco Lake, a small residential lake in south Memphis near the Mississippi border, said Shane Walker, a watch commander for the Memphis Fire Department.
The boat began sinking about 50 yards from shore, and one of the children was missing under the water for about 30 minutes.
"They were just on the ride and it just happened so quick," said family friend Claire Christian.
Christian was with the family. She says everyone was enjoying the holiday inside and out of the home but when a group got on the lake she witnessed the unthinkable.
"The best way to describe it is like if you see something on top of water and then it goes under," added Christian.
Investigators are not sure if anyone was wearing a life jacket.
Two children in extremely critical condition were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center, while five others were hospitalized in non-critical condition.
The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital later Wednesday night, Memphis Police spokesman Sgt. Vince Higgins said.
Police identified the victims as 11-year-old Carnisha Banks and 10-year-old Karlton Parker.
The vessel was described as a jon boat, a small wooden or aluminum flat-bottomed boat generally used for fishing on calm waters. No other boats were involved, Walker said.
Stay tuned to Action News 5 and WMCTV.com for updates on this developing story.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
A former student said he was a victim of bullying so severe that he tried to take his own life.More >>
A former student said he was a victim of bullying so severe that he tried to take his own life.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us locations were expected to begin on Thursday, but the liquidation is now on hold.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us locations were expected to begin on Thursday, but the liquidation is now on hold.More >>