MY TURN: Memphis City Schools search for a new leader

Providing a quality public school education is critical to keep our community moving ahead, and great public schools require strong leadership at the top.

The Memphis City School system is in search of a new leader, and already the board is turning the search for an interim superintendent into an embarrassing process.

Board members wanted to talk about whether one of their own should get the job. They apparently did some of the talking in ways that ran afoul of the state's open meetings law.

Also, they changed the filing deadline to apply for the job without fully considering the applications of the people who have already applied.

Attracting a high caliber individual to the permanent superintendent's position will be a tall order. It will not be easier if the board fails to handle the recruiting process in a classy way.

This is the time for the board members of the Memphis City School system to be on their best behavior. We're trying to recruit a winner here. Let's act like it.

