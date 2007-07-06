Update: Elderly woman stabbed in downtown Tunica

The small town of Tunica, Mississippi is still in shock after someone stabbed an elderly woman in the throat.
There are new details as investigators continue their search for the suspect.
Tunica Police Chief, Richard Veazey says 78-year-old Marian Barton was brutally attacked while she was working at Main Street Market Antiques.
Barton is in critical condition at the MED. Investigators say an individual stabbed her multiple times in the throat.
She also suffered cuts on her arms and hands trying to fight back. Veazey says robbery was the motive.
"It leads me to think it's local, somebody that knew she would be there by herself in the store," said Veazey.
Investigators said the victim was attacked and stabbed around 12:45 p.m. Friday at Main Street Antiques, in the 1200 block of Edwards Avenue in Tunica.
Investigators said the elderly woman, an employee at the store, was assaulted inside a back room. The woman was cut in the throat, arm, and hand, and then left for dead.
Investigators said that after the attack, the woman was discovered by a couple from Arkansas visiting the store.
She was transported to The MED via AirWing helicopter in critical condition and rushed to surgery.
Tunica Police, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the attack.
With no witnesses and no camera surveillance in the store, investigators have few leads.
Veazey says they have interviewed two people, but have yet to make any arrests. He is confident the attacker will be caught.
The family raised the reward in this case to $5,000. If you have information, call them at 662-910-0400.
