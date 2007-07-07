One Mid-South neighborhood alarmed by recent rash of crime

It has one of the most organized neighborhood watch groups in Memphis. Some residents in Cooper-Young are more watchful after hearing about a rash of burglaries in the area.
Cooper Young is popular for well known restaurants and bars. It's also known for a great sense of community.
It's the 33 burglaries in the last 30 days within a one mile radius of Cooper and Young that has people's attention.
Cooper -Young, a neighborhood with it's own style and stagger cool hangouts and eateries a, is close knit community that recently has seen a spike in burglaries.
"Two doors down from me, a lady was held up at gunpoint in the middle of the day," said Amanda Blodgett.
Blodgett is from New York. She loves the vibe in Cooper - Young but is concerned about the recent rash of crime.
"It's rather high and you'd think for the amount of people that sit on their porches you'd think it'd be lower," said Blodgett.
But it isn't. In the last 30 days, there have been nearly three dozen burglaries in a one mile radius. The crime even made the neighborhood newsletter.
"I think it's unfortunate we take a lot of pride in our community around here and its kind of a fortunate thing," said resident Pryanka Bhagat.
Inspector Mark Collins with MPD said, "traditionally when the warmer months come. In the summer months we do see an uptick of this nature."
Police say the numbers are up but compared with this time last year and the year before --they're down.
"We're doing much better this year than in previous years," added Collins. "We have had additional officers out in the area we've had additional plain clothes officers," Collins said.
There are more patrols around a neighborhood seemingly doing everything right but is still dealing with a stubborn criminal element.
