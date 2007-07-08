Investigators to use new sonar in cold case search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Investigators are ready to test a new theory on a missing person case in southeastern Tennessee that has remained unsolved for 51 years.

Bradley County Sheriff's Department officials will use sonar and G-P-S mapping tomorrow to search the bottom of a Polk County lake for the car and body of Kathleen Wrinkle.

Wrinkle has been missing since February 1956. She lived in Cleveland, about 20 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

Bradley County officials will be working with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. T-W-R-A spokesman Dan Hicks said the agency acquired the sonar equipment through a Homeland

Security grant and that it has been helpful in finding people who had drowned and lost boats.

