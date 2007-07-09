YOUR TURN: Carol Davis is unhappy about the MCS gang violence policy

This week's "Your Turn" segment goes to Carol L. Davis. Davis is unhappy about the new policy the Memphis City School Board adopted on gang violence. Under the new policy, any middle or high school student involved in gang activity will be expelled. Davis thinks that's a mistake. In her words:

"What on earth did the Board of Education have on its mind when they decided to expel all of the students who are mixed up with gangs? They should realize that this is exactly what they want. If this is to be done as has been reported, these children need to be put in a work program. If they had to work hard all day, getting an education might even sound enticing. A hard day's work never killed anyone and if we don't get a handle on these children now, we're going to lose them to prisons or even worse, death."

That's Carol Davis' turn. Now it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, email yourturn@wmctv.com or call 800-465-1210.