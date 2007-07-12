Crutchfield pleads guilty in Tennessee Waltz case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - State Senator Ward Crutchfield of Chattanooga pleaded guilty today to bribery.

An extortion plea was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

Crutchfield had pleaded not guilty earlier to charges of accepting bribes to help a company called E-Cycle Management change Tennessee law for a business advantage.

The 78-year-old was scheduled to go to trial Monday as a defendant in the wide-ranging Tennessee Waltz corruption case.

His guilty plea today in Memphis involved three-thousand dollars in bribes.

Crutchfield faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is to be sentenced November 28th.

