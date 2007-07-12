Bowers schedules change of plea hearing in her Tennessee Waltz case - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Action News 5 has learned former Tennessee State Senator Kathryn Bowers has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Monday morning in her Tennessee Waltz case.

Bowers is charged with accepting more than eleven thousand dollars in bribes from government agents.

She is scheduled to go to trial September 10th.

